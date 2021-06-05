Third day’s play abandoned due to rain

London :

England finished Day Two on 111 for two and trails New Zealand by 267 runs in the first innings. The visitor had posted a total of 378 on the back of debutant Devon Conway’s double ton. Rory Burns (59) and skipper Joe Root (42) were at the crease at stumps on Day Two after the home side lost Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley. Play will resume at 11am local time on Saturday, with at least 98 overs to be bowled on each of the next two days as they look to make up for lost time. It is to be remembered that New Zealand is preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.