10-man India goes down to Qatar

Doha :

On Thursday, Abdel Aziz scored in the 33rd minute in a match dominated by the Qataris. India played with 10 men from the 18th minute onwards as defender Rahul Bheke received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for handling the ball outside the box. He had earlier received a yellow card in the ninth minute. India remains fourth in Group E with three points from six matches while topper Qatar has 19 points off seven games.