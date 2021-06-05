Sat, Jun 05, 2021

10-man India goes down to Qatar

Published: Jun 05,202112:50 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 10-man India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s outstanding performance coming in the way of a heavier loss for the tourist in its 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifying match here.

Image Courtesy: Twitter - @GurpreetGK
Image Courtesy: Twitter - @GurpreetGK
Doha:
On Thursday, Abdel Aziz scored in the 33rd minute in a match dominated by the Qataris. India played with 10 men from the 18th minute onwards as defender Rahul Bheke received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for handling the ball outside the box. He had earlier received a yellow card in the ninth minute. India remains fourth in Group E with three points from six matches while topper Qatar has 19 points off seven games.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations