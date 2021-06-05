Three-day hard quarantine for India men’s team

Southampton :

After landing in London, the Indian contingent, comprising both men’s and women’s sides, took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton on Thursday. With the WTC decider set to begin on June 18, the India men’s team has limited time to prepare. “I had a good sleep. The plan is to quarantine. We have been told that we can’t meet each other for three days, so we will be quarantining for that much time,” Axar said in a video posted by the BCCI, which captured the journey to England on a chartered flight. Prior to departure, both the teams underwent a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai.