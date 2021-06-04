Pakistan Super League to resume on June 9

Abu Dhabi :

"There will be six double-headers -- five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21, when Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. These matches will start at 1700 UAE time (1800 PKT time, 1830 IST) and 2200 UAE time (2300 PKT time, 2330 IST), respectively, while the single-headers will begin at 2000 UAE time (2100 PKT time, 2130 IST)," said a PCB statement.





On June 9, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United, the 15th match of the tournament.





The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be played on June 21 while the Eliminator 2 will played on June 22.





The final will be played on June 24, a day before the Pakistan team departs for England.





"The side will arrive on Manchester from where they will be transported to Derby for the mandatory room isolation period and training session. The side will move to Cardiff on 6 July where the first One-day International will be played on 8 July," PCB said.





Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England from July 8 to July 20.



