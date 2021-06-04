Sohail, Wasim make comeback to Pakistan's limited-overs side

Lahore :

The selectors have also included uncapped hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan in the T20 squad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.





The PCB has also retained leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan for the West Indies Tests.





Leg-spinner Yasir Shah's inclusion is subject to fitness as he is yet to fully recover from a knee injury that sidelined him from the Zimbabwe Test series.





Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in England starting July 8 in Cardiff, following which they will depart for the Caribbean on July 21 to play five T20Is and two Tests.





Squads:





ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Qadir





T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, and Usman Qadir





Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-capt/wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood



