Tech Mahindra, FIDE launch Global Chess League, Anand to mentor

New Delhi :

First proposed by Tech Mahindra earlier this year with the support of FIDE, the Global Chess League will be provided with an accredited and exclusive status, as the only world league officially recognised by the governing body of the sport of chess, the company said in a statement.





A new holding company will be created to operate the functioning of the Global Chess League, in which the FIDE President will be part of the board of Directors.





FIDE will help structure the technical regulations and promote the league through its media channels, providing the global audience with an engaging platform.





"From tweeting about the game to forming a league under Viswanathan Anand's mentorship, and now on-boarding FIDE - the entire journey has been very gratifying," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said.





"With the coming together of all the forces in the field of chess and technology, we hope the 'Global Chess League' will take the game to new heights and create vibrant opportunities for the entire chess community across the world," he said in a statement.





The competition will be established as a first-of-its-kind "phygital" (physical and digital) league, engaging players from all levels - professional or otherwise.





In principle, it will have several franchise-owned teams from across the globe, which will comprise a mix of titled players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in an exciting format.





The partnership aims to leverage new-age technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, among others, and explore innovative ways of promoting the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms.





"I am certain that Tech Mahindra's expertise will further aid in elevating The Global Chess League to the next level, accelerate its popularity and lay out the most riveting tournament for chess fans," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.





The project will count on Anand as mentor and partner, who will not only advise but also help shape the league.





"With FIDE coming on board along with Tech Mahindra, I am sure the Global Chess League will help in catalysing the popularity of the game while keeping the spirit of the game intact, and create opportunities for young talent across the world," Anand said.