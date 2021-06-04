Sindhu working on new skills and techniques ahead of Games

New Delhi :

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu added that the coronavirus pandemic-induced break has given her the much-needed time to rectify mistakes in her game and add something new to her repertoire. Her nemesis and reigning champion, Carolina Marin, will not participate due to a knee injury, but Sindhu knows that the field still remains tough.





“In the women’s circuit, the players in top-10 are of the same standard. You can’t take it easy just because one player is not there,” World No.7 Sindhu said at a virtual interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “Tai Tzu Ying, Ratchanok Intanon, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi are there. They are all good players. You can’t say that it will be easy if one player is missing. I can’t relax and need to be focussed and give my best,” said the 25-year-old.





“There are a couple of tricky players. We have to look at them. For me, this is a very good time to improve my techniques and skills. I have improved. Usually, we don’t get time to rectify mistakes or learn new skills.





“It takes time to do such things. This is the time I have and I am using it. Hopefully at the Olympic Games, there would be some new techniques and skills in my game,” said Sindhu.