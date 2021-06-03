Conway’s ton on Test debut puts NZ on top

London :

At the completion of 81 overs on Wednesday, the away team was 236 for three, with South Africa-born Conway hitting bulk of the runs. When southpaw Conway completed the milestone, he became the 12th Kiwi batsman to score a ton on his Test debut.





His unbeaten stay in the middle included 15 shots to the fence. At the other end, Henry Nicholls was 43 not out off 133 balls. Tom Latham (23), skipper Kane Williamson (13) and Ross Taylor (14) were the three wickets to fall. England pacer Ollie Robinson, also playing his first Test, picked up two wickets while fast-bowling spearhead James Anderson bagged the other.