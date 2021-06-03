‘Only compensation won’t do’: Domestic players want central contracts

New Delhi :

Experienced campaigners such as Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, Puducherry batsman Sheldon Jackson and Chhattisgarh skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia are leading the chorus. Last month, former India player and domestic veteran Rohan Gavaskar called for state associations to introduce contracts for players over and above their match fees, just like how it works with the India national team. Majority of the domestic players don’t get to play the cash-rich IPL, don’t have job security and rely heavily on their match fees. With the 2020-21 edition of the Ranji Trophy getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no clarity on the upcoming 2021-22 domestic season, most players are facing financial trouble.