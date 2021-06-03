Kohli unconcerned by India’s lack of preparation

Mumbai :

India will take on New Zealand in the marquee game in Southampton from June 18. Currently, New Zealand is engaged in a two-match Test series against host England, while India left for the UK in the wee hours of Thursday. “In the past, even in a proper schedule, we have landed in places three days prior to the series and have had a hell of competition. So, it is all in the head,” said Kohli at the pre-departure press conference on Wednesday.





“It is not the first time we will be playing in England. We all know what the conditions are like. If you don’t enter the field with the right frame of mind even when you are used to the conditions, it will be difficult,” he added. Kohli also echoed head coach Ravi Shastri’s thoughts about the WTC final holding a lot of value.





‘Two squads at same time, a norm for the future’





Two India squads travelling to different places at the same time could become a norm in the mentally draining world of bio-bubbles that cricketers are forced to live in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hinted skipper Kohli.





While the Kohli-led team will play the WTC final and a five-match series against host England during the UK tour, a second-string India squad will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July. With bio-secure bubbles taking a toll on players mentally, Kohli said that they would be given breaks to recover.





“With the current structure that we are competing inside for a long period of time, it is very difficult for the players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space. Day in and day out, we are confined to one area while dealing with high-pressure situations. So, two squads will definitely become a norm for the future,” said Kohli.