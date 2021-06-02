50-over World Cup to be 14-team event in 2027 and 2031: ICC

Dubai :

"An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031. The ICC Women's event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC's long-term commitment to growing the women's game," ICC said in an official release. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was used in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2003.





The format of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final. The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final. The ICC Board also approved the process for determining the hosts for all Men's, Women's, and U19 events in the next cycle. The hosts for the Men's events will be decided in September following a selection process that will get underway this month. The hosting process for Women's and U19 events will commence in November and will be an opportunity to engage with a wider range of Members including first-time hosts.





ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in an official release said: "Having the ICC event schedule confirmed through to 2031 is a significant step forward for cricket and will form the basis of our growth strategy for the next decade. "The revised approach to selecting hosts for our events will give us much more flexibility to grow the game and engage new fans. There is a smaller pool of countries with the infrastructure needed to host our senior Men's events which narrows the selection process. Additionally, many of our members expressed interest in hosting Women's and U19 events which gives us a great opportunity to stage events in established and emerging cricket nations."