Marin out of Olympics with injury

The 27-year-old from Spain felt discomfort in her knee during training on Saturday and tests revealed that it’s an ACL injury.





“After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery,” Marin tweeted.





“This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible.”





The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23. Marin, a three-time World Champion, was a title favourite as she had been in red-hot form this year, winning four of the five finals that she played. Marin had defeated India’s P V Sindhu in the final to claim the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.