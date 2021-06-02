Wed, Jun 02, 2021

Marin out of Olympics with injury

Published: Jun 02,202101:21 AM

Defending champion Carolina Marin on Tuesday pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee that will require a surgery to heal.

Carolina Marin (File Photo)
New Delhi:
The 27-year-old from Spain felt discomfort in her knee during training on Saturday and tests revealed that it’s an ACL injury.

“After the examination during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery,” Marin tweeted.

“This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible.”

The Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23. Marin, a three-time World Champion, was a title favourite as she had been in red-hot form this year, winning four of the five finals that she played. Marin had defeated India’s P V Sindhu in the final to claim the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
