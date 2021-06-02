ROUGHAEL NADAL: The men’s defending champion storms into second round of French Open beating Alexei Popyrin in straight sets

Paris :

The 34-year-old Nadal, seeded third, raced through the first two sets before eventually clinching a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over his Australian opponent.





The Spaniard could usurp Roger Federer at the top of the all-time men’s list with a 21st Grand Slam singles title in Paris. He started in ominous fashion for his rivals and has still not lost a set at Roland Garros since beating Dominic Thiem in four sets in the 2019 final.





Nadal will take on Frenchman Richard Gasquet, against whom he has won 16 times in as many matches, in the second round.





Barty wins; Kvitova pulls out





World number one Ashleigh Barty came through an injury scare to avoid a shock in the first round against American Bernarda Pera.





Barty, whose solitary Grand Slam title came in Paris in 2019, took the first set but needed lengthy treatment on her left hip after losing the second. However, the Australian recovered to beat world number 70 Pera 6-4 3-6 6-2.





Elsewhere, fifth seed Elina Svitolina survived a second-set fright to beat teenage debutant Oceane Babel 6-2 7-5.





With second seed Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the tournament after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the post-match media, Barty is guaranteed to remain top of the world rankings regardless of results at Roland Garros.





She will face Magda Linette in the second round after the Polish player defeated France’s Chloe Paquet 6-3 6-3.





Meanwhile, two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open because of a freak ankle injury sustained during her post-match media duties. The Czech said she fell after Sunday’s first-round win over Greet Minnen. Her second-round opponent Elena Vesnina will receive a bye to the last 32.





Earlier, making a stunning departure was Naomi Osaka, who announced her withdrawal from the tournament. The four-time major champion said on Twitter she has suffered long bouts of depression since winning the 2018 US Open. Osaka had earlier declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the post-match news conference following her first-round victory.