Barca signs Aguero on a two-year deal

London :

The Argentine, 32, leaves City after 10 years at the club, during which he became its all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games.





His last appearance came off the bench in Saturday’s Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.





Aguero will have a buyout clause of 100m euros (£86m) at Barcelona.





Aguero, who won 15 major trophies during his time in Manchester, will join compatriot and close friend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp as the Catalan club looks to improve on a third-place finish in La Liga.





It finished behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, having sold Luis Suarez to the former for just 6m euros (£5.2m) at the start of the season.





Barca was knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Paris St-Germain, but did beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey in April.





Aguero leaves the Premier League sitting fourth on the list of all-time goalscorers with 184, and has the best minutes-to-goals ratio in the competition’s history.