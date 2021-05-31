WTC final as good as World Cup decider for NZ's Wagner

Auckland :

Neil Wagner has never been able to break into New Zealand's limited-overs squads but the left-arm fast bowler says next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against India will feel like a World Cup title decider. The 35-year-old pacer played 51 tests but has always been overlooked for the shorter formats, in which New Zealand reached the finals of the last two 50-overs World Cups.





Wagner said the final of the inaugural WTC in Southampton from June 18 held huge significance for him. "It is like a World Cup final for me," the bowler told reporters on Sunday.





"The biggest disappointment in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game. That ship has probably sailed now ... "For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me."





Kane Williamson's team play a two-test series against England before the WTC final, which is likely to be a battle between New Zealand's formidable pace attack and India's vaunted batting line-up headlined by skipper Virat Kohli. "I know this final is the first and there isn't a lot of history around it, but it's the start of something that's pretty big," Wagner said.





"To play in a one-off test final against India - one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world - to be able to test yourself against the best on the highest and biggest stage, that's what it's about."



