Asst coach Malolan extends stay at CPL franchise St Kitts and Nevis

Chennai :

For the 2020 edition, the Chennai-based Malolan remotely assisted SKN Patriots, which finished at the bottom of the table. Back in the thick of things alongside head coach Simon Helmot, Malolan strongly believes that the franchise has put together a potent squad for CPL Season 9, scheduled to take place in St Kitts and Nevis in August and September.





“I am absolutely happy to have got an opportunity again. I couldn’t make it to the CPL last year because of my IPL commitment. I am grateful to the SKN Patriots management for entrusting me with the responsibility of assembling the squad. I am excited to work with Simon, who also missed the previous CPL season,” Malolan, who is also the head of scouting at IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), told DT Next.





“We were allowed to retain any number of players. We also had the option of signing overseas players outside the CPL draft, which took place recently. Obviously, we were disappointed with how we played last season. So, we tried to address most of our issues. We were keen on having a squad that would take us all the way. Some of our local – West Indian – picks are blockbuster ones,” explained Malolan.





By the looks of it, SKN Patriots made positive moves in the off-season, snapping up the veteran duo of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.





In addition, the team has injected fresh blood in the form of South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz.





“We had the option of trading Bravo and it was a no-brainer. Gayle is our marquee signing and brings a lot of experience with him. Nortje offers us express pace while Hasaranga is someone who can bowl in different phases of a match. One player we are very excited about is Gurbaz. He will be a star in the next three to four years,” said Malolan.





“We will have to check the availability of our overseas signings. They could be busy with their international commitments. But, this is not the time to panic. We will take a call once we get closer to the tournament,” added the 32-year-old Malolan. Having purchased the required ingredients for success, Malolan, in the company of Simon, is determined to clinch the elusive CPL title for SKN Patriots.