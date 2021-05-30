Iga looks to make it two trophies in a row

Paris :

Having never progressed beyond the fourth round of a women’s major, the 19-year-old Iga broke through for her maiden Grand Slam title last year, upstaging American Sofia Kenin. Only three players have won multiple titles in the women’s singles event at the French Open in this century - Henin (4), American Serena Williams (3) and Russia’s Maria Sharapova (2).





Iga celebrated French Open glory last year in the absence of World No.1 and the then defending champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia. No player has won more matches on clay this season than Barty and Russia’s World No. 30 Veronika Kudermetova (both 13) and the two would be fancying their chances.





The field also includes World No.2 Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam title-winner and reigning Australian Open champion, as well as World No.4 Ayna Sabalenka of Belarus. Ayna could become only the third woman to win the Madrid Open and French Open in the same season after Serena (2013) and Sharapova (2014).





While her last year’s title run will go down as one of the most dominant displays at a Slam, Iga is under no delusion that her path to a repeat will be easy.