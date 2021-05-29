Jadeja displays India's retro jumper for WTC final

New Delhi :

India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday posted picture of the retro jumper India players will wear during World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22.





"Rewind to 90's [emoticon: T-shirt] #lovingit #india," tweeted the all-rounder along with a picture of himself donning the jersey.

The sleeveless sweater that Jadeja is seen wearing has no logo of any sponsor understandably since the World Test Championship final is an International Cricket Council (ICC) event and an individual team's sponsor cannot be displayed.

There is a small Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) logo on the left-hand side at breast-pocket level while on the right side is the ICC World Test Championship logo.

The retro design to which Jadeja is referring to comprises two stripes around the neck.

The current India team's jumper doesn't have stripes. Also the name of current team's sponsor 'Byju's' is emblazoned on the shirt-front. The WTC jumper doesn't have the sponsor's name. Instead, it has India emblazoned in bold letters.

The India squad, led by Virat Kohli, is set to leave for England on June 2 in a charter flight from Mumbai. The players will undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival in Southampton ahead of the WTC final.



