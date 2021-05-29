IPL's remaining matches to be held in UAE in September-October

New Delhi :

Indian Premier League's (IPL) remaining matches this season will be held in United Arab Emirates in the months of September-October, the Indian cricket board confirmed on Saturday.





"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," said a statement from the BCCI on Saturday.

"The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL," the statement added.

The BCCI will also speak to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," the statement said further.



