Head coach Stimac’s contract extended until September

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee has decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac’s contract until September 2021.
New Delhi: Stimac, who landed the top job in 2018, had been on contract till May 15. The 53-year-old Croatian is in charge of India’s preparation at Doha for the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers in Qatar. The AIFF technical committee members, who met via video conferencing on Friday, will discuss the way forward in September. Meanwhile, Stimac said that the preparation has been far from ideal for the upcoming matches against host Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan next month. “The conditions aren’t great in Qatar. I expected a lot more from the local organiser. I didn’t know that we wouldn’t be allowed to use the gym. I didn’t expect this,” said Stimac in a virtual press conference.
