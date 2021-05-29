City is the favourite, but Chelsea will fancy its chances: Seagraves

Chennai :

The proverb best suits Manchester City, which has found continental success hard to come by despite its utter dominance in its own land – England. After making four unsuccessful attempts under Pep Guardiola, City would hope to be fifth time lucky on Saturday. But, standing between City and the Champions League title – its Holy Grail – is its Premier League colleague Chelsea that has been on an upward trajectory since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival. Ahead of the decider at the Dragon Stadium in Porto, Portugal, former City player Mark Seagraves shared his thoughts during a virtual interaction with DT Next.





EXCERPTS





Manchester City will play its first-ever Champions League final, while Chelsea has been a force to reckon with under Thomas Tuchel. How do you see the game panning out?





City will head into the contest as favourite. It has got the best team on paper. City has done the hard work and got to the final. Now, the team has to perform well for 90 minutes. If both teams play to their maximum potential, one can only think that City will come out on top. But, football doesn’t always work that way. Chelsea will also fancy its chances.





Manchester City has got past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League for the first time under Pep Guardiola. The club is on the verge of creating history. So, how should Pep and his men approach the all-important match?





Pep is more experienced than Tuchel when it comes to games like these. Pep has got the best squad and the best players. Firstly, he has to pick the right team and formation. Pep must also make sure the players have the right mindset because it is one of the biggest matches they will ever play in. City has not been at its vintage best this season, but has always found a way to win. And, that is a sign of a champion side.





Chelsea has been an entirely different beast since the signing of Thomas Tuchel. But, the club has found the going tough in the final third of the pitch. Will Chelsea be able to breach the Manchester City backline that has been in top form?





Retaining possession of the ball will be the key. Chelsea has got good attacking players, but I am not sure who Tuchel is going to pick in the eleven. I think that Chelsea will try to break City on the counter-attack with pace. It has players such as Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic to execute the plan. Chelsea needs to be ruthless going forward. Some players have been brought in for big money and this is a stage for them to showcase their talent.





About 6,000 fans each from Manchester City and Chelsea will be in attendance for the final. How good is it for the showpiece to have spectators back?





The fans are vital for the sport. The 12,000-odd fans will make a decent noise. The players will enjoy playing in front of the fans. It is always better to play in front of a good atmosphere rather than an empty stadium.