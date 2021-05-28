Nagal crashes out in French Open qualifiers

India’s top men’s singles player Sumit Nagal could not make it a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances after a straight-set defeat in the French Open qualifying second round here.
Paris: The 23-year-old crashed out of the clay court major with a 3-6, 3-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo of Chile on Wednesday. In the engrossing contest that lasted one-and-a-half hours, Nagal could break the serve of Tabilo, ranked 23 places below him at 146, only twice while he himself dropped his serve five times. Following Nagal’s defeat, India’s challenge in the qualifiers ended. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran as well as Ankita Raina had exited from the competition in men’s and women’s singles respectively. Now, India will be represented by Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men’s doubles main draw.
