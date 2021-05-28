Zidane steps down as Real manager again

Madrid :

The club said that Zidane “decided to bring an end to his current spell” as Madrid’s coach. “We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” the club said in a statement. Zidane had a contract through June 2022.





Zidane left the club for the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016 to 2018, with three consecutive Champions League titles. In his two years and five months in charge, Madrid won a total of nine trophies. The Frenchman bagged the La Liga title once and a Spanish Super Cup in his second stint that began in March 2019.