Shami receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai :

India speedster Mohammad Shami on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the team's quarantine here ahead of the UK tour.





The right-arm pacer is serving a 14-day quarantine here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 16 and the subsequent five-match series in England.









"Got my first dose of vaccine. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe. #mshami11 #saddapunjab #TeamIndia #covid_19 #vaccine #india," tweeted Shami along with his picture of getting the jab.





Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for 45 plus individuals.





Then several of Shami's team-mates including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had taken the first jab of COVID 19 vaccine at different centres in the country. The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the UK.





