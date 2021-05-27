Chennaiyin FC Foundation to support COVID-hit families

New Delhi :

The Chennaiyin FC Foundation has pitched in to support coronavirus-hit people by distributing dry ration kits to marginalised communities of the city affected by the deadly disease.





The CFC Foundation has joined hands with the ISL club's official associate sponsor ACKO Insurance in supporting Akshaya Patra Foundation's initiative to distribute the dry ration kits, a press release here said.





As part of the association, the Chennaiyin FC Foundation and ACKO Insurance have raised Rs 10 lakh that will go towards procuring and distributing dry ration kits to over thousand COVID-affected families from marginalised communities around Chennai, through the Akshaya Patra Foundation Each dry ration kit put together by the Akshaya Patra Foundation comprises rice, pulses, wheat, spices, oil, sugar, salt among other grocery items that will help families sustain these difficult times.





Also, the Chennaiyin FC Foundation and ACKO Insurance have urged fans, supporters and members of the larger community to generously donate for this cause.





''It has been our endeavour to drive tangible relief to those affected by this dreaded pandemic. In Akshaya Patra Foundation, we found a partner who is carrying out relief work at a massive scale, and along with our club sponsors ACKO Insurance we identified this to be a cause that will help families considerably,'' Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said.





She also urged people to contribute to the cause. Chennai reported 3,561 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while Tamil Nadu's overall tally stood at 19,45,260.