IOA seeks details of vaccinated Indian athletes

New Delhi :

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta said that the IOA needs to submit the details to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by Thursday. More than 90 Indian athletes across sports have so far qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.





The IOA has asked the National Sports Federations to respond to a questionnaire which has eight queries.





The queries include the number of athletes and officials who have been vaccinated, the date of their first jab and the date of the next dose along with name of the vaccine used.





The NSFs have to inform, “from which place/country your athletes and officials will go to Tokyo and how much time they would have spent in that country before going to Tokyo.” The federations also need to inform the likely strength of their contingent and if any pre-Games training camps have been planned in Japan.





The vaccination details of the officials such as judges, umpires, match referees and technical officials have also been sought.





Cancellation not on the cards: Tokyo 2020 CEO





Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that it was only natural for news organisations to have different views on the upcoming Olympic Games, when asked about an editorial from a sponsor company urging cancellation.





Muto added that no member had discussed the cancellation or delay of the Games as a possibility during a Tokyo 2020 board meeting held earlier in the day. Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





It is to be noted that the global event was postponed by a year in 2020 due to the coronavirus spread.