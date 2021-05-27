Nicholls wary of India’s spin duo

New Delhi :

The India pace attack is on par with New Zealand’s swing operators, but Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls is wary of the threat that spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja may pose during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.





India and New Zealand will fight it out for the title at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl, one of the rare English tracks known to aid the slow bowlers for a considerable period in Tests. “India has a very good seam attack. It also has experienced spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. They have been consistent in all parts of the world of late and bring quality to the attack,” Nicholls, who has been in good form in the longest format, told PTI.





If there are no injury concerns, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are likely to make up the India pace-bowling troika in the WTC final.





“Shami, Bumrah and Ishant have proven their quality over the years. They are similar to our seamers – Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner – on whom we really pride ourselves on. So when you face that kind of a line-up, it is an exciting challenge. As a group, we expect it to be tough, but we are looking forward to it,” added the 29-year-old southpaw.





Devon Conway’s strategy of pouring dry kitty litter on the track in order to create rough was backed by Nicholls as the teams will face off in a neutral venue. “That was something we experimented in the camp before we came over to the UK. We managed to get more turn and some practice.





“So playing at a neutral venue, we need to check what the wicket will be like. Also, the guile of Ashwin and Jadeja is something we need to be prepared for,” he said. Nicholls was a part of the New Zealand team that thrashed India inside three days in two home Tests in early 2020.





“We beat India 2-0 in the 2019-20 season. But, we know and accept that this is a different challenge. As a group, we take a lot of confidence from that series win. No.1 and No.2 teams playing in a final is a challenge,” said Nicholls.