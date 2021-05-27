TNPL postponed, 2020-21 league season off

Chennai :

The TNPL Season 5 was originally scheduled to be hosted between June 4 and July 4 across four cities in a bio-secure environment. But with Tamil Nadu under lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation, the writing was on the wall for the League.





While the organiser is yet to make an official announcement, Ramasaamy informed DT Next of the development on Wednesday.





“The lockdown is on until May 30 and is likely to be extended until at least June 7. I won’t be surprised if it goes on for another two weeks. So, the tournament definitely won’t begin on June 4,” said Ramasaamy.





The current state of affairs doesn’t favour it, but host TNCA is keen on holding TNPL 2021 later this year. “In consultation with our broadcaster, Star Sports, we will have to take a call on the window,” added Ramasaamy. It is to be remembered that the Association was unable to conduct the League in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Ramasaamy also revealed that the 2020-21 season of the TNCA League Championships, comprising six divisions, has been cancelled. “We still have a few matches left from the 2019-20 season. The First Division semi-finals as well as the final will be held once the lockdown is lifted. But, the entire 2020-21 season has been called off,” he said.





“When things settle down, we will start the 2021-22 season. For now, we are focussed on completing the 2019-20 First Division games. We will then have a meeting with the sub-committee and stakeholders to decide on the promotion and relegation of teams. They will be based on the positioning of teams in the 2019-20 season,” signed off Ramasaamy.