I see the next 3-4 years as my prime, hope my time comes: Jaydev

New Delhi :

The 29-year-old, whose only Test appearance came in 2010 and last played for India in 2018, had led Saurashtra to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2020 with a record-breaking 67 wickets in the season. With no red ball cricket possible in the country since then due to the pandemic, Unadkat has been left disappointed by non-selection for the Australia tour, the home series against England and now the UK tour.





He doesn’t even figure in the standbys for the UK tour, something which surprised even former selector Sarandeep Singh, whose tenure ended with the Australia tour earlier this year.





“I will be biased if I talk about my selection (non-selection in this case). I genuinely believe that I am in a phase of my career where the next three, four years I will be at my prime,” Unadkat said.





“I’ve been taking those wickets as well, it actually proves the fact that I am in a good space and I’m finding ways to get people out on different tracks in different conditions. And because of that, I do believe that my time will come.”





A chunk of those 67 wickets in 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy came on the flat Rajkot track, both with the new and old ball. It remains to be seen if Unadkat finds a place in India’s second-string squad for Sri Lanka limited overs tour in July.





“I know the life of a fast bowler is quite limited, and all I can do now is, prepare for the next season, or whatever is coming up, even if anything comes up before the next season, I will be more than ready to take it.”





After not having the best of times in the IPL last year, Unadkat had a decent outing in the now suspended 2021 edition. He took four wickets in as many games including a three-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.





Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara had a one-on-one chat with Unadkat before the start of the tournament and that made things clear for the left-arm pacer.





“Though it was my fourth season with the team, Sangakkara wanted me to start afresh. The management wanted wickets from me with the new ball this season and I was able to do alright on that front whenever I got to play,” Unadkat added.