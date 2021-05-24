Ramos left out of Spain squad for Euro 2020

Madrid :

Real Madrid centre-back Ramos, 35, has been struggling with injury and has only played one game since the end of March.





His absence means there are no players from Real Madrid picked by Enrique for this summer’s delayed tournament.





Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte had his switch from France to Spain approved by Fifa recently and he makes the 24-man squad.





He is one of 10 players from the Premier League picked by Enrique, including Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, Leeds United defender Diego Llorente and Wolves forward Adama Traore.





Ramos played for Spain in World Cup qualifiers in March when he was substituted during a draw with Greece and came on late in a win over Kosovo.





Since then, his only appearance for Real Madrid came in a Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Chelsea on May 5.





That outing was only his fifth for the Bernabeu club this year.





“It was a very difficult decision but he [Ramos] has not been able to play this season and has hardly trained since January,” said Enrique.





“I feel bad, because he is very professional and he helps the national team a lot. And he can still help it in the future. But I have to look for the best for the squad.” Enrique could have picked a 26-man squad instead of the usual 23 after Uefa brought in the change to lessen the load on players after a club season compressed because of the coronavirus pandemic.





Spain squad:





Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)





Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)





Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)





Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St-Germain)