Elavanil shoots her way to top in 10m air rifle event

Osijek :

India's Olympic-bound 10 metre air rifle shooter Elavanil Valarivan gave a good account of herself, scoring 630.4 to stay on top in Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) category of the European Shooting Championships here on Monday.





Elavanil's performance of 630.4 points in the 60-shot match is an improvement from 626.7 points she scored in New Delhi World Cup in March.

On Monday, the 21-year-old shooter from Tamil Nadu got a series of 106.0, 105.2, 103.8, 104.6, 105.8 and 105.0.

Apurvi Chandela, the second Indian in fray in women's 10m air rifle finished fourth in a field of 15 shooters. She shot 627.8. She got a series of 104.4, 103.4, 104.9, 105.6, 104.4 and 105.1.

Apurvi, 28, who had contracted Covid-19 last month too improved her scores as she had shot 622.8 in March.

The third Indian shooter in the field was Anjum Moudgil who finished seventh. She shot 624.7.

In New Delhi World Cup, Anjum, 27, had shot 629.6 in preliminary round to enter the 8-shooter final. She had a series of 105.2, 104.0, 103.1, 104.2, 104.6 and 103.6.

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, Elavanil and Apurvi will compete in women's 10m air rifle while Anjum will participate in women's 50m 3 position. Anjum will also compete in 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Apart from India, shooters from China and Iraq are also competing in MQS category to prepare for Tokyo Olympic Games starting July 23.



