Road to recovery on for India pacer Natarajan

New Delhi :

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on road to recovery following knee surgery that ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The official Twitter handle of SunRisers Hyderabad shared a photo of Natarajan and the franchise captioned the post as: "Road to recovery on for @Natarajan_91."





Natarajan was ruled out from the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury before the tournament was suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The pacer then underwent knee surgery in April and is now recovering. Last month, Natarajan had said he is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time.





BCCI had wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH had also too wished him a speedy recovery. The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets.





The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting had unanimously decided to suspend the tournament on May 4.