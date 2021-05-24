Verstappen registers win at Monte Carlo

Max Verstappen registered two firsts in his Formula One career on Sunday after winning the Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing in Monte Carlo.

Monaco : With the win, he grabbed the top spot on the driver’s championship table. The 23-year-old Dutch registered his maiden victory at Monaco and also took the lead in the driver’s title race for the first time in his career. Verstappen had started 14 points behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton but ended it four clear with the seven-time world champion finishing seventh. Verstappen started the race from second position but led from start to finish after Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out of the race with a left driveshaft issue following his crash in the final seconds of qualifying on Saturday. “It’s so special around here to win and, also for me, the first time on the podium here,” Verstappen said. Carlos Sainz Jr of Ferrari and McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second and third respectively.