India likely to struggle if conditions favour swing: Panesar

New Delhi :

It is rainy and cold in the United Kingdom at the moment and if it stays that way for the WTC final starting from June 18, it will be advantage New Zealand, feels Panesar.





“At the moment, there is a lot of rain around. If the weather stays like this, then it will be an interesting battle between the India and New Zealand seamers. The New Zealand batsmen also play the moving ball better than Indian batsmen. So, that would be quite interesting to see if the ball is swinging and moving at some stage during the Test match, how the Indian batsmen, stand up to it compared to New Zealand batsmen,” Panesar said.





However, if it is nice and sunny in the port city of Southampton, then the conditions will suit India more, said the former left-arm spinner. Panesar also expects the ICC to prepare a neutral wicket and not a green top as the WTC is supposed to be a good advert for the five-day game. “They have got a great draining system at the Ageas Bowl. Normally you see nice good hot weather. Hopefully, the game will go on for four to five days,” he said.





“If the weather is clear then India become favourite. So, it depends a lot on the conditions.”





The India team will arrive in the UK on June 2 and will get a little over 10 days to train. New Zealand, on the other hand, is playing two Tests against England before the WTC final and many see it as a big advantage. But, Panesar reckons it can be a double-edged sword.





“If New Zealand does well in the next two Test matches, then the momentum is going to favour it against India. But if England can beat NZ, suddenly it is going to be low on confidence and it is a good time for India to come,” he said.





However, Panesar feels that despite not getting enough time for preparation India has got the belief to win from any situation after the triumph in Australia earlier this year.





“If you said the WTC final is in a week’s time, I would pick India as it has played much more hard cricket. The team is probably believing that it can win from any situation, while New Zealand has played good cricket, but hasn’t really had the hard victories like India.





“What really makes a top team is when you win from really difficult, tough situations,” signed off Panesar.