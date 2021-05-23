Shooters take aim in competition after eight weeks

New Delhi :

India's Olympic-bound shooters, currently training in Zagreb, are set to compete in Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) category of European Shooting Championships in Osijek, Croatia from Monday.





"The team is in great spirits and looking forward to participating in the championships. We have settled down and feel good after completing seven days of quarantine in Zagreb," said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

The Indian shooters reached Osijek on Saturday and had to undergo Covid-19 test.

Competition in Osijek started with the junior category, but Indian shooters are competing only in senior group.

The 10m air rifle and pistol events are scheduled to be held on Monday.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, both in men's 10m air pistol event, and Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in women's section of the same event will be seen in action on Monday.

While rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil would compete in both 10m air rifle and 50m three positions, all other shooters will compete in one event only.

The elite shooters are participating in a competition after nearly eight weeks. New Delhi's World Cup in March at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges was the last competition top Indian shooters participated in.



