Lewandowski breaks Muller’s record as Bayern collects title

Munich :

The strike took his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great. Muller had set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.





Lewandowski missed more than half-a-dozen scoring chances in the game and looked set to miss out on the record. But the Pole was not to be denied in the final minute as goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, allowing the forward to score.





With head coach Hansi Flick and players of the old guard – Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng – bidding farewell to the club, it was an emotional afternoon for Bayern at the Allianz Arena as the championship was wrapped up long back. It did not take long for the host to open the scoring, with Augsburg’s Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stabbing the ball into his own net in the ninth minute. Serge Gnabry headed in the second goal in the 23rd minute. A minute later, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denied Daniel Caligiuri from the penalty spot.





Then, Joshua Kimmich launched a 20-metre missile to make it 3-0. Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet, netting two minutes before the break.





The visitor came to life midway through the second half, scoring twice with Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner. Werder Bremen was relegated for the first time since 1980 following its 4-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach. Bremen will join Schalke 04 in the second division next season.