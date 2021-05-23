Batra re-elected as FIH president

Narinder Batra was on Saturday re-elected as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president for a second term during the virtual 47th Congress of the sport’s global governing body.

New Delhi : Batra, who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, narrowly defeated Marc Coudron, chief of Belgium Hockey Federation, by two votes. Batra secured 63 votes as against Coudron’s 61 to emerge as the winner in the online voting process, in which 124 member associations participated. Batra will hold the office until 2024.