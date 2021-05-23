Olympics on schedule, says IOC president despite opposition

New Delhi :

The IOC president said that hosting the Olympics, which has already been postponed by a year due to the health crisis, would send a strong message that there is still “light at the end of the tunnel”. Bach made the statement during his address at the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Congress held virtually.





“With Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, the final countdown has begun. During these difficult times, we need to send a strong message of resilience, unity and diversity. Tokyo will show light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. Bach’s remarks came close on the heels of IOC vice president John Coates’s views that the Tokyo Games would go ahead even if the host city is under a state of emergency due to the pandemic.





The IOC’s stance underscores the challenges to host the Games in a COVID-hit world. While most Japanese are not in favour of hosting the Games due to the strain it is expected to put on the country’s medical infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC has remained adamant. Bach exuded confidence that the IOC would be able to deliver a safe event while working together with the local organiser. “The safety and security of everyone are our utmost priorities. But together with our Japanese colleagues, we will have to ensure that our athletes come and compete in a safe environment.





“Over 70 per cent of the athletes and officials have already been vaccinated and this number will grow with time. We have also received offers from three vaccine producers for vaccination,” said Bach. The IOC chief stressed that everyone has to make some sacrifices to fulfil their Olympic dreams.