England series will serve as great preparation for WTC final, says Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee said that the upcoming two-match Test series against England would serve as “great preparation” for his team as it gears up for the marquee World Test Championship final against India here.
Southampton: New Zealand will play two Tests against England at the Lord’s (June 2 to 6) and Edgbaston (June 10 to 14). The WTC final is scheduled from June 18. Asked if the focus will be on the WTC decider, Southee said: “Anytime you get to play a Test for New Zealand, it is an amazing opportunity. I don’t think you treat the matches as warm-ups. Our focus is first and foremost on the two-match series against England.” But, the 32-year-old didn’t deny that it would indeed be a great opportunity to prepare for the battle against India. “It is great to have matches leading to the final. It is a great preparation for the final, but we are now looking at the series against a quality English side in its own conditions,” added Southee.
Conversations