Bengaluru ruled out as venue for inter-state athletics meet

New Delhi :

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has ruled out Bengaluru as venue for next month's Indian Grand Prix 4 and Inter-State Athletics Championships, which is the last domestic competition to achieve the Tokyo Olympic qualification mark for Indian athletes.





"AFI is working to shift the venue of IGP 4 and inter-state championships from Bengaluru. Patiala is being considered as option," AFI said on its social media platform.

The eight-lane synthetic track at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru is still under construction.

"Due to lockdown in Karnataka, the relaying of track got delayed. Since construction work is yet to be completed, it is not possible to conduct any competition," said an official of the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA).

The AFI is hopeful of conducting both IGP 4 and Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala.

"Earlier in March, we had successfully organised the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Patiala. We are hopeful of organising another domestic competition in June," said an official of the AFI.



