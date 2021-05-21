Dravid to coach India limited-overs team in SL tour

New Delhi :

Dravid, who stopped travelling with the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams after taking over as NCA head in Bengaluru, will be the head coach of the second-string side in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who will be busy with the Test team in England at the same time. “Dravid will travel with the team to Sri Lanka in all likelihood,” a BCCI source told PTI.





Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will also be a part of the support staff. India is expected to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka in July though the schedule has not been announced yet. The squad will have plenty of fringe players as well as some established white-ball specialists, with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan in the running for captaincy.





It remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer recovers in time from his shoulder surgery. Shreyas suffered the injury during the India-England ODI series at home in March and missed the first part of IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals (DC).