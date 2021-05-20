Need an honest conversation with Tottenham about my future: Kane

London :

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane gave the biggest indication yet that he is ready to leave the club and says he will control his own future. Kane is reported to have told Spurs he wants to be sold this summer after becoming frustrated at the lack of progress at the north London club over recent years.





The England captain, who is 28 in July, still has three years left on his contract and Spurs have been steadfast in their stance that Kane is not for sale, which means there could be a stand-off this summer.

Kane says he needs a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future. "I think it's definitely a conversation to be had with the club. I want to be playing in the biggest games. The biggest moments," Kane told The Overlap podcast, DPA reports.

"Like, this season I'm there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing. They are the games that I want to be involved in. I want to be in them games. So for sure, it's a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I'm at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman. I hope that we can have that conversation," said Kane.

Kane said that he thinks the final decision will be made by him. "I'm sure that he'll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career in this moment in time," he said.

Spurs reached the League Cup final this season, losing to Manchester City, but are scrambling to reach European football next term with one Premier League game remaining.



