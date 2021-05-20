WAITING GAME: India awaits response from ICC with regard to WTC final playing conditions

New Delhi :

The India team is awaiting response to a few questions, concerning the ‘Playing Conditions’, for the clash in Southampton from June 18 to 22. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the ‘Playing Conditions’ in the “coming days”.





“Since this is not another bilateral series Test match, we need to know about the playing conditions,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “What happens in case of a draw, tie or an eventual washout without at least one innings of both teams not being completed,” asked the official.





Quarantine in Southampton during England vs New Zealand Test





After reaching London early next month, the India team is expected to leave immediately for Southampton, where it will be in quarantine during the first England-New Zealand Test match at the Ageas Bowl. “We expect the ICC to give an idea of the duration of hard or soft quarantine in the next few days. Since it is an ICC event, the final notification needs to come from it,” said the source.





The Virat Kohli-led team hopes to train during its quarantine period, but negotiations are still on with regard to the duration of isolation.





Mumbai-based players to enter bubble on May 24





While Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin and men’s team bowling coach Bharat Arun landed in Mumbai on a chartered flight from Chennai on Wednesday, Mohammed Siraj, men’s team fielding coach R Sridhar and women’s team Test & ODI captain Mithali Raj boarded the plane in Hyderabad.





All those living in Mumbai, Pune and adjoining areas, including men’s team skipper Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, will enter the bio-secure bubble on May 24. Even KL Rahul, who is recovering from an appendicitis operation, is in Mumbai and expected to join the bubble on the same day.





The BCCI has deployed chartered flights – from New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai – for both male and female cricketers. All those who are not in the three cities are supposed to take a private car and reach the destinations for their respective flights. A few who wanted to fly commercial, with their negative reports, have been given permission.





All players are expected to carry three RT-PCR negative results. There will be three more tests on alternate days. Before boarding the flight to London, every male and female member needs to carry six RT-PCR negative COVID-19 results.





Prasidh, Saha could join a bit late





Stand-by pacer Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha have recovered from COVID-19, but the BCCI will allow them to spend some time at home and get rid of the weakness that is associated with the infection.