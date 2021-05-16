After Bancroft’s comments, CA open to reinvestigating ball-tampering incident

Cameron Bancroft had been caught on camera while trying to alter the shape of the ball

Melbourne :

The announcement came after opening batsman Cameron Bancroft hinted that there had to be wider knowledge about the ball-tampering incident in the Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa in 2018 than just Steve Smith, David Warner and himself.





“CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018, they should come forward and present it. The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings,” ESPNcricinfo quoted CA spokesperson as saying.





Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in Durham, said it is “probably self-explanatory” when asked whether the bowlers were aware that the ball was being tampered with. “Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” Bancroft told Guardian interviewer Donald McRae.





“I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that is where the buck stops. Had I had better awareness, I would have made a much better decision,” he added. When he was further stressed, Bancroft replied: “I think it is pretty probably self-explanatory.”