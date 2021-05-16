Raman urges BCCI prez to stop smear campaign against him

New Delhi :

In a mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid, Raman wrote that it would be extremely disconcerting if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than his incompetency as a coach. Raman was not retained as the head coach of the senior women’s team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which picked Ramesh Powar for the top job on Thursday.





“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now,” the 55-year-old Raman wrote in the letter.





“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”





Raman said that he is not used to “moaning and whining”, but added that he has brought up the issues to see if the BCCI president wishes to do a course correction.





“If I were to be rejected due to my incompetency as a coach, there is no argument on a judgment call at all. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons,” said the former India opener.





“Especially, if it was due to allegations from people who were more focussed on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare of the Indian women’s team and the pride of the country.”





While Raman’s letter didn’t name anyone, it is understood that he has written about the star culture that prevails in the team. “If some people in the system have been highly accommodative to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished performer for years on end and if that performer feels constrained to adhere to the culture, then I would leave it to you to decide if the coach was asking for too much.





“In a coaching career spanning 20 years, I have always created a culture in which the team comes first and insisted on no individual overriding either the game or the team.” Raman also said that “paying heed to only one individual’s views while disregarding everyone else’s over a long period of time has resulted in gaping holes in the process and the system”.





“The time has come for you two accomplished former legends to salvage women’s cricket. I have some suggestions that might help in the improvement of women’s cricket. I will be delighted to share those if you are interested,” Raman signed off.