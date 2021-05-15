Marykom's quarantine over, she can train in isolation

New Delhi :

Olympic Games-bound MC Marykom has completed her seven days quarantine period at the national boxing camp in Pune, but will still train in isolation to stay safe, says a coach associated with the camp.





"She completed her quarantine on Friday and can practice outside her room. But she will have separate time for outdoor activities to maintain social distance during training," the coach told IANS.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom, 38, has qualified in women's 51kg for the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting July 23. Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) are the other three Indian women boxers who will compete in Japan.

The coach said the Covid pandemic has shrunk resources and the option of having good women sparring partners at the national camp has also receded.

"Two Army male boxers have been selected for sparring with Marykom. Both boxers have returned negative Covid-19 report and will not be allowed to train with the other boxers," said the coach.

Marykom's personal coach, Chhote Lal Yadav, who is undergoing 15-day quarantine in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium since May 6, is expected to join the national camp at Army Sports Institute next week, provided his Covid-19 report comes negative. As per Covid-19 protocols, Yadav will have to undergo seven days' quarantine in Pune before he can resume coaching.



