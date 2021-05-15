Hussey recovers from COVID, Saha tests +ve again

Chennai :

But Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has received conflicting results in two coronavirus tests, prolonging his isolation. Saha, who has been named in India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the subsequent long-format series against England, hopes to enter the bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.





His inclusion is subject to fitness. Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL 2021. “Hussey has returned negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven’t yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take – the Maldives or Australia,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.





Barring Hussey, the other Australians, including players, commentators, coaches and support staff, in the IPL took a detour to the Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday. Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.





In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive. “My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the two tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context,” Saha posted on Twitter.