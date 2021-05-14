CL final in Porto with 12,000 fans

London :

The May 29 showpiece was moved from Istanbul to the Estadio do Dragao due to England imposing tougher pandemic travel restrictions on Turkey, which would have prevented fans flying in.





The initial alternative had been to use the Wembley Stadium in London, but talks with the British government stalled over being able to secure quarantine waivers for guests and broadcasters. The UEFA said that 6,000 tickets to both Chelsea and City fans would go on sale.





“After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in a statement.