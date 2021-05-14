Aussies could leave Maldives on Sunday

New Delhi :

The Australian government’s ban on travellers from India due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic is set to end on Saturday. Cricket Australia (CA), Australia Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are awaiting confirmation on whether the contingent can go back home after that, ESPNcricinfo reported .





If it is allowed to return after the end of the ban, a group of 38 would be able to take a chartered flight out of the Maldives via Malaysia to Sydney on May 16, where it would then serve the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey didn’t travel with the group to the Maldives as he had tested positive for the virus. But, he has recovered now.





Pant gets first dose of vaccine





India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 23-year-old, who has been named in the India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the series in England, posted a picture of him taking the jab.





“Got my first jab. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus,” Pant wrote on Twitter. Many India players, including skipper Virat Kohli, have taken the first dose of the vaccine at different centres.