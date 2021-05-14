India retains top spot in Test rankings after annual update

Dubai :

India heads the table with a rating of 121, having accumulated 2,914 points from 24 matches. Virat Kohli’s team is closely followed by its World Test Championship (WTC) final opponent, New Zealand, with a rating of 120.





New Zealand has garnered 2,166 points from 18 Tests. England (109 rating) has climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating) that is down to fourth now. Pakistan (94) is fifth, while the West Indies (84) has jumped two places to sixth. South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).





India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural WTC final at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl from June 18 to 22.



